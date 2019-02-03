'Went to the dark side' after drink and smashed glass

A 40-year-old man who smashed the glass in the door of his rented house after taking a drink and going “to the dark side” has been given the benefit of the probation act.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Rafal Werdeski, 40, of 17 Colliers Lanes, Portlaoise, was charged with criminal damage, at his home address.

A further charge of criminal damage was struck out against him.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that at 2am on December 3 last, there was an incident between the accused and his wife, during which the accused damaged property belonging to the landlady of the property.

Sgt Kirby said that a window was smashed, causing €100 damage.

The accused had previous convictions for road traffic matters.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused’s wife had written a letter to the court saying that this incident was totally out of character for him.

Defence said that the couple’s rent had gone up from €700 to €1,100 and there was a problem with the heating.

The accused was clearing out a room when he dropped a radiator on his foot, breaking his foot.

“He took a drink and went to the dark side on the night,” said Ms Fitzpatrick, adding that the accused had since referred himself for counselling and has now stopped drinking alcohol.

In relation to the damage caused, Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused banged the door of the house, breaking the glass panel.

Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.1.