Laois Gardaí find quad stolen in Mullingar stored in Vicarstown

Gardaí in Laois are seeking the public's help following the recovery of stolen equipment after a quad and trailer were recovered in the Vicarstown area of Laois.

Gardaí are investigating the recovery of a quad bike worth €2,000 and trailer on January, Tuesday 29 last in a lock-up in the vicinity of the canal. The quad and trailer had been stolen the previous day in Mullingar. They have been returned from their owners.

Other items were recovered from the premises but gardaí have yet to establish whether they were also stored their following thefts. A second quad was among the items found.

However, gardaí are working on the basis that all the plant and machinery found was likely to have been stolen. No arrests have been made but gardaí are investigating the possibility that those responsible were operating out of nearby Athy in Co Kildare.

It is believed that the lock-up was not in use for a long period and the thieves were not operating in the surrounding area. Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí at 057 867 4100