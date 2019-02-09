Laois Offaly Garda Division update on alleged approach to children

Laois Offaly Gardaí have ruled out anything sinister in a reported approach to children in Offaly.

Gardaí in Birr and Kilcormac investigated reports of an alleged suspicious approach to children in Rath, Co Offaly area earlier this week.

Divisional gardaí say they have established that nothing of a sinister nature occurred and the matter is now closed. They thanked the public for the assistance provided.