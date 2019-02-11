Kildare man's arsenal included more than 4,000 rounds of ammo

A man has pleaded guilty to possessing 15 lethal firearms and more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition at a business park two years ago.

Declan Brady (52), with an address at The Park, Wolstan Abbey, Celbridge, Co Kildare was due to stand trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court on Monday in relation to the discovery of an arms cache at Unit 52, Block 503, Grants Drive, Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co Dublin on January 24, 2017.

However, before his trial was due to commence, Brady pleaded guilty to possessing nine revolvers, four semi-automatic pistols, a sub-machine gun, an assault rifle and more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

It took the registrar of the Special Criminal Court several minutes to read the entirety of the two counts such was the itinerary of firearms and ammo.

When asked how he pleaded to the counts, Brady replied “guilty” in both instances.

He was remanded in custody to appear before the court on March 25 next for a sentencing hearing.

Prosecuting counsel Fiona Murphy SC asked noted that a “nolle prosequi” would be entered on the remaining charges, which means the State will not be proceeding with these counts.

Brady pleaded guilty to possessing a .357 Magnum calibre ‘Zastava M83/02’ six shot revolver; Two .38 inch Smith & Wesson ‘Model 37’ five shot revolvers; One ‘Rossi’ five shot revolver; One .38 inch special calibre five shot revolver; One Ingram M11 9mm sub-machine gun; One 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol; One ‘Ruger' five shot revolver; One ‘Taurus’ six shot revolver; One .44 inch Remington calibre ‘Taurus’ six shot revolver; A ‘Beretta Model 70’ semi-automatic pistol; A VZ 58 assault rifle with magazine; A special calibre ‘Amadeo Rossi’ revolver with four magazines; A 9mm Parabellum calibre ‘Glock Model 26’ semi-automatic pistol; A Colt semi-automatic pistol; One Kaleshnikov pattern ammo magazine; One 9mm Parabellum calibre magazine for use in Glock pistols; One 9mm Parabellum calibre magazine made by Smith & Wesson; One .380 inch Auto calibre magazine and two 9mm Parabellum calibre ammo box magazines for use in semi-automatic pistols.

Brady also pleaded guilty to possessing 50 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm calibre ammunition by Sellier and Bellot; Eight rounds of .45 ACP calibre ammunition; 11 rounds of 9mm Parrabellum calibre ammunition; Five rounds of .357 callibre ammunition; Five rounds of .38 Special calibre ammunition; One round of 7.65mm Browning calibre ammunition; One round of of .38 calibre ammunition; 60 rounds of 9mm Parabellum calibre ammunition; 70 rounds of .38 Special calibre ammunition; 11 rounds of 7.62mm Tokarev calibre ammunition; Four rounds of .45 ACP calibre ammunition; 25 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm calibre ammunition; 36 rounds of .357 Magnum calibre ammunition; 41 rounds of 7.65mm Browning calibre ammunition; 45 rounds of 9mm Short (.380) calibre ammunition; 25 rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm calibre ammunition; six boxes containing 2,999 rounds of .38 inch Special calibre ammunition; 143 rounds of 9mm Parabellum calibre ammunition; 125 rounds of .38 special calibre ammunition; 124 rounds of .357 Magnum calibre ammunition; 13 rounds of .38 Special calibre ammunition manufactured by “NNY”; 20 rounds of .38 Special calibre ammunition manufactured by “NNY” (Yugoslavia); 40 rounds of 9mm short (.380 Auto calibre) ammunition; 50 rounds of .38 Special calibre ammunition manufacture by “Fiocchi”; 50 rounds of .38 Special calibre ammunition manufactured by “Fiocchi”; 25 rounds of .44 Remington Magnum calibre ammunition manufactured by “Remington”; 50 rounds of 7.65mm Browning calibre ammunition manufactured by “Fiocchi”; Two rounds of .380 Auto calibre ammunition manufactured by CBC; One round of .45 ACP calibre ammunition manufactured by “Fiocchi”: One round of 9mm Parrabellum calibre ammunition manufactured by Remington; One round of .357 Magnum calibre ammunition manufactured by CBC and one round of 9mm calibre ammunition.