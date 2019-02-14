Portarlington man didn't know he was disqualified

A Portarlington man who claimed he did not know he was disqualified from driving has been fined and put off the road, having been convicted of not having proper documentation.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Declan Beatty, 53, with an address at The Cottage, Droughill, Portarlington, was charged with having no driving licence, and no insurance.

Garda Stephen O’Hanlon gave evidence that he arrested the accused at Patrick Street, Portarlington, on January 7 this year.

The accused had 19 previous convictions, including one for no insurance for which he was given a two-year disqualification.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that this meant the accused was driving while disqualified on January 7.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client hadn’t been aware he was disqualified.

Garda O’Hanlon said he accepted that and told the court the accused had cooperated fully.

The garda said that the accused informed him that he had five penalty points. Garda O'Hanlon said that the accused's car was seized on the day.

Ms Fitzpatrick said her client had recently acquired the car and wasn’t aware he was disqualified, as he claimed he had not received the paperwork relating to this.

For no insurance, Judge Staines convicted and fined him €300 and disqualified him from driving for four years.

The charge of no licence was taken into consideration.