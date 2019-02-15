Portlaoise man showed little remorse for breaking woman's teeth

A Portlaoise man who showed little remorse for striking a woman and breaking her teeth has been given a ten-month jail sentence.

At last week’s sitting of the district court in Portlaoise, Aaron Kelly, 24, with an address at 34 Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise, was charged with trespass, criminal damage, and section 3 assault, at 40 Ossory Court, Borris in Ossory, on January 16 last year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused kicked in the door at Ossory Court and entered the house, where he attempted to drag out one injured party.

A fight broke out and he struck a woman, breaking her teeth.

At last week’s court, defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said there was “a mixed report, to say the least,” on her client.

She said the accused had a lot of work to do in terms of taking responsibility for what he had done, although he has engaged with the MEND programme (men ending domestic abuse).

Ms Fitzpatrick also said that compensation would take a bit of time.

Judge Catherine Staines referred to a probation report, which indicated the accused had shown little remorse and was placed at a high risk of reoffending.

In a victim impact statement, one of the women said she was terrified for her family and was waiting for her door to be kicked in again.

The woman now only leaves her house once a week and is scared.

She is afraid to let her children out to play in case they see something like this again.

On the assault charge, Judge Staines imposed a ten-month sentence, with the criminal damage charge and burglary charge taken into consideration.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.