Laois Gardaí investigate Easter Sunday motorbike incident

Gardaí are appealing to motorists who may have witnessed possible dangerous driving involving a motorcyclist on the Laois Offaly border on Easter Sunday.

Gardaí at Portlaoise Garda Station say they are investigating the movements of the motorcyclist in Portarlington between McMahon's roundabout and the Portarlington to Edenderry road between 7pm and 7.35pm on Sunday evening April 21.

Gardaí are investigating an allegation of dangerous driving involving speed.

Gardaí ask any road users who had to take avoidance action and have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Motorists can contact the Portlaoise roads policing unit on 0578674100