Gardaí investigating theft of lawnmower in Laois

Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating the theft of a ride on lawnmower overnight in Laois.

The ride on is a Stiga 540dpx110 pro combo lawnmower was stolen around 11:30 pm in Morette, Emo, County Laois.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Laois Crime Prevention Officer Graham Kavanagh has issued advice to deter theft of lawnmowers and ride on mowers.

"To secure and deter the theft of such items consider chaining a number of items together and using a ground anchor. Consider a local alarm in the garage to alert you as to intrusion. Mark and photograph items. Report all suspicious activity," he said.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area or have you any knowledge of who is involved in this theft contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 0578674100.

We need to work together to deter and catch these individuals.