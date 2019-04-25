Gardaí appeal for witnesses to dangerous driving incident in Laois

Gardaí arrested and charged a driver after a dangerous driving incident in Laois last night.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for witnesses of an incident of dangerous driving between 12 midnight and 12:45 am last night,(Wednesday/Thursday).

The incident occurred on the L3777 which links Timahoe across to Balinakill via Blandsford Cross.

A 99D registered green Toyota Avensis car was involved.

Gardaí said 'a number of vehicles had to take evasive action'.

The vehicle was stopped at Uppcatsworth, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and a number of people were arrested.

The driver of the car was charged and appeared before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday morning.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station 057 86 74100 giving reference number 16263290.

