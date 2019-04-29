Laois resident faces murder trial for Roscrea killing

A jury has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court for the trial of a Latvian woman living in Laois who is accused of murdering a Lithuanian man.

Inga Ozolina (45) is accused of murdering Audrius Pukas (43) at The Malthouse, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, on November 20, 2016.

Mr Justice Michael White and the jury, of seven men and five women, heard on Monday, April 29 that the accused and deceased lived together at the time of Mr Pukas' death.

Ms Ozolina, whom the court heard now lives and works in Mountrath, Co Laois, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Her trial will begin on Tuesday before Mr Justice Alexander Owens at 11am.

The court heard the trial is expected to last three to four weeks.