Garden equipment stolen in Laois and Offaly recovered by gardaí

Gardaí are looking for the owners of stolen garden equipment uncovered during an operation in Kildare this week.

The property, which is mostly garden equipment, was recovered by Gardaí in Athy on April 29.

The property was found in a blue Toyota Hiace van.

Gardaí are in the process of identifying owners and believe the property was stolen in the Laois, Offaly or Kildare.

The property is mostly gardening equipment and some specialist construction equipment.

If you recognise any of the property or if you saw the blue van on April 28/29, you can contact Athy Garda Station on 059 863 4210.

You can view more photographs of the property here.