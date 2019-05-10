Portlaoise man withdraws appeal against prison for theft

A Portlaoise man has withdrawn an appeal against a prison sentence for shoplifting an aftershave gift set from a local chemists.

At Portlaoise District Court in January, PJ O’Shea, 26, with an address at 20 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, was charged with theft, from Boots Pharmacy, Laois Shopping Centre, on December 18 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on December 18 last, the accused entered Boots Pharmacy, Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, and stole a Calvin Klein gift set valued at €67.

The accused had 30 previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said the accused was holding his hands up as soon as possible.

He is now attending Coote Street and is on 105ml of methadone, said Ms Troy.

Judge Catherine Staines asked why was he continuing to shoplift, to which Ms Troy replied that the accused did not know.

Ms Troy said that if given time the accused could offer some compensation.

However, Judge Staines said she had already given the accused numerous opportunities and he had continued to shoplift, so she had to impose a prison sentence.

The accused was given a two-month sentence, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.

The case was listed for appeal before the recent sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court, but when the matter was called, solicitor, Mr Philip Meagher said his client wished to withdraw the appeal.

In that event, Judge Keenan Johnson affirmed the district court order.