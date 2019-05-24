Driver caught speeding in Laois during Garda 24 hour speeding crackdown

A driver has been caught breaking the 120 km/h Dublin Cork Limerick M7 motorway speed limit through Laois on national Slow Down Day.

The driver was caught doing 153km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Ballyshaneduff, Ballybrittas in Laois on Friday.

Between 07:00 and 11:30 am, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 33,530 vehicles and detected 130 vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.

An Garda Síochána are conducting a national speed enforcement operation "Slow Down”, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, for a 24 hour period from 07.00hrs today Friday, May 24 to 07.00hrs on Saturday, May 25.

Notable speeds recorded so far include:

• 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin 4 Dublin

• 143km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N26 Ballynahaglish Ballina Mayo

• 138km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R132 Mell Killineer Louth

• 128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Cratloe Clare

• 153km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Ballyshaneduff Or The Derries Ballybrittas Laois

• 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the M7 Lewistown Naas Kildare

• 96km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R352 Moymore Tulla Clare

• 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Kilmona Grenagh Cork

• 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N5 Cloonmore Termonbarry Roscommon

• 115km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Ballyadam Carrigtwohill Cork

• 137km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Lusk Dublin

CRACKDOWN: 24-hour Garda speed checks on roads on National Slow Down Day