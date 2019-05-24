Mother of murdered woman devastated as Laois killer granted day release

The heartbroken mother of murdered Ciara Campbell - who was stabbed more than 27 times by her ex-boyfriend - has been left devastated after hearing that her Laois killer is getting day release for the second time during his sentence.

The Irish Prison Service informed her mother Paidi Campbell from Carlow, of the decision, which will allow Gordon Molloy from Ballickmoyler to visit his family.

In a post on Facebook, Ms Campbell said: "We got some very bad and seriously disturbing news from the IPS.

"As most of you know our daughter Ciara's murderer Gordon Molloy is up for his second parole attempt after serving just over 11 years of a life sentence. You may remember he was given a day out last year after 10 years to visit his family."

Mr Molloy received a life sentence in July 2009 after he brutally slayed the 22-year-old mother at her home in Ardmore Gardens, Carlow in 2007.

"On Thursday we got a phone call from the IPS that for the 2nd time in under a year he is again being given a 2nd day out, again to visit his family. This is totally unacceptable, he is supposed to be serving a LIFE sentence for premeditated MURDER. Where is the justice for our families!" Ms Campbell said.

The Irish Prison Service has said that it does not comment on individual prisoners or cases.

The bereaved mother has for the second time written to the parole board to beg them not to let Molloy out early because she fears he will attack again.

In a previous statement, she criticised the parole process and she said: "It's not just us, it's every single family who have been touched by homicide.

"The first parole hearing at the minute is after seven years. You're notified after about six and half years. It does take you a very long time to write the letter to the Parole Board. You can't adequately put into words how you're affected. I found out this week that they won't allow Ciara's photo to be used in the impact statement," she said.

"Molloy is a twisted evil monster and everybody is at risk if he gets back on to the streets. The letter is given to him straight away. If anybody writes in he will see the letter and he will see who sent it," Ms Campbell said.