Farm machinery stolen in Laois

A number of high value items of farm machinery have been stolen from a business in Laois.

Templetouhy Farm Machinery at New Inn Cross, Portlaoise had a number of high value items stolen from the location over the past weekend.

Gardai are appealing to those that may come across items like these to contact their local Gardaí. The items are for John Deere machines and require some knowledge as to install and use.

Any information from the public locally about suspicious activity around the area can be reported to Portlaoise Garda Station.