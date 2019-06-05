Seizure of drugs at Portlaoise Mail Centre

Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre have seized 6kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €120,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered concealed in a carved wooden ornament originating from Thailand which was declared as a ‘wedding present’ and was destined for an address in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution. The seizure was made on Monday last.

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling. Anybody with information about smuggling are asked to contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone number 1800 295 295.