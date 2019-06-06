Portlaoise district court now second busiest in Ireland says Judge

Portlaoise District Court is now the second busiest in the country, a Judge revealed today.

Speaking in the packed court this Thursday June 6 that had standing room only, Judge Catherine Staines revealed latest figures.

"We now have 14,800 cases in this District Court. that is the second busiest in the country. It is double the average," she said.

She refused to delay a case because of the high number to get through. Cases that day included court applications, thefts, motoring, Electric Picnic drug offences and domestic court cases.

"If I set aside a date for this case and it doesn't go ahead because one witness is missing, it will be the end of the year before it is heard," Judge Staines warned.

The judge had demanded silence in her courtroom earlier in the day, saying that she had 180 cases to get through.

The courthouse in Portlaoise is agreed by the court service to be unfit for purpose, being too small, with no parking. A new building is still some years away.

It will be built off the southern circular road extension which itself is still under construction. The land on has not yet been fully purchased by the court service.