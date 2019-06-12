'Naively' carried €3,000 of drugs into Electric Picnic

A teenager who attempted to smuggle drugs into the Electric Picnic to earn €200, appeared before Portlaoise District Court last week.

John Hallisey, 19, from Rockview Wood road, Ballincollig, Cork was caught with 54.5g of amphetimines, worth €3,277, at the festival in Cosby Hall, Stradbally on September 1 2018.

He faced charges of possession of drugs, and possession for sale or supply, at the Laois court last Thursday June 6.

Defence, Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client “returned to the picnic, such was his level of co-operation” after his arrest.

“He went out of the picnic to meet friends. He was asked to bring a package in and he would get €200. He naively undertook to do it,” she said.

She didn't think he knew the person offering the deal.

Garda Sgt JJ Kirby accepted that Mr Hallisey did not know the quantity or value of the drugs.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that Mr Hallisey would have given the €200 to his parents to help pay their mortgage.

“He was working in construction that summer earning €600 a week and giving his parents €300 of it because of mortgage difficulties," she said.

“He is 19, he is finished his leaving Cert. He is talented. I ask you to accept the explanation he gave to Gardaí, he has fully co-operated,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

Judge Catherine Staines put back the case for a probation report, for sentencing next October 3.