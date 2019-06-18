Electric Picnic man's cocaine fine paid by his parent

A man who was caught with cocaine at the Electric Picnic, and now lives in Australia, got his court fine paid by his dad.

Shane Morgan, 27, of 10 Archdeaconary, Kells, Meath was charged with possession of cocaine on September 1 in 2018. He had no previous convictions.

His father was in Portlaoise District Court last Thursday and agreed to pay the €300 fine.

“I hope you get this money back off him,” Judge Catherine Staines said.

“Oh I will,” he said.

“Tell him he is very lucky,” the Judge added.