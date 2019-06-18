Laois man convicted of dangerous driving and having no insurance

A Laois man has been convicted of dangerous driving, after he overtook at speed on a continuous white line and allegedly crashed into an oncoming car, hurting the occupant.

Martin Boyd, of O'Connell Square, Mountmellick faced several charges at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday relating to the incident, which took place at Droughill, Portarlington on October 13, 2017.

He was also charged with having no insurance, failure to produce insurance, having no licence and failure to produce a licence.

Sgt JJ Kirby stated that the car allegedly hit another, and a female was taken to hospital with “broken bones”.

“It is alleged that on the morning in question, the defendant was driving too fast and he overtook on a continuous white line, and was caught in the dead zone,” he said.

Defence, Josephine Fitzpatrick asked that the charge be reduced, but Judge Catherine Staines refused.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that Mr Boyd was travelling on a straight stretch of road with dips, and he didn't see the oncoming vehicle. Part of the road has a continuous line and part doesn't,” she said.

“That's the reason why it is continuous,” Judge Staines told her.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that the defendant had been insured on his father's policy, but the insurance was stopped and he didn't know.

“He has undertaken a degree in construction management. it was a road he wasn't particularly familiar with. The consequences of this driving will be long lasting for him as well as for the injured party,” the solicitor said.

Judge Staines imposed a €300 fine and two years disqualification for having no insurance, and €200 fine and two years disqualification for dangerous driving.

“The rest of us who pay insurance will have to cover it,” she said.