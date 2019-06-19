Jail for sharing photos of children who appear in court Gardaí warn

Gardaí have warned people about the punishment they face if they share photographs of children who appear before the courts.

A Garda statement says the identities of children who appear before courts are protected by the law.

"An Garda Síochána would like to remind members of the public in relation to the anonymity of a child in court proceedings and the sharing of images of children who have appeared before the Criminal Courts and the legislation pertaining to same.

"Any person who is in contravention of the legislation shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable—"In particular to be mindful of the ‘Children Act 2001’ which covers children and the Criminal Justice System, section 252(1) (b) : " no picture which purports to be or include a picture of the child or which is likely to lead to his or her identification, shall be published or included in a broadcast”

(i) on summary conviction, to a fine not exceeding £1,500 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or both, or

(ii) on conviction on indictment, to a fine not exceeding £10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years or both."

The warning comes the day after two teens were found guilty of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel. The two, both aged 13, cannot be identified because they are minors and are under 18.