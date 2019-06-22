Drove without a licence or insurance for two days running

A 35-year-old man detected by gardaí driving without insurance two days in a row has been disqualified from driving for two years.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Przemyslaw Brzost, with an address at 8 The Pines, Forest Park, Portlaoise, was charged with no driving licence or insurance, at Forest Park, Portlaoise, on May 28 and May 29 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the accused had one previous conviction for no insurance.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused had been stopped by the gardaí driving without insurance on a Monday and then he drove again the very next day.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client, a Polish national with three children, was detected on the first date due to an accumulation of penalty points.

On the second date, the accused was coming back from hospital with his 16-year-old daughter in the car, after an issue arose when his young son struck the older sibling.

The accused’s wife does not drive, he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said that of course the accused shouldn’t have driven and the family will now endure hardship from his driving disqualification.

Defence said that one of the children has special needs, so the accused was asking the court for whatever leniency was possible.

On the charge of driving without insurance on May 29, Judge Staines convicted and fined the accused €200 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

The other charge was taken into consideration.

“Don’t drive again while disqualified,” Judge Staines warned the accused.