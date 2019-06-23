Took tablets into Laois prison and had heroin

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with drug offences after being detected trying to bring tablets into the Midlands Prison.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Leanne Lennon, with an address at O’Sheas, Merchants Quay, Dublin, was charged with offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on May 15 this year, the accused was stopped at the Midlands Prison with tablets on her.

She was arrested and heroin to a value of €50 was also found on her.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client had a benzodiazepine addiction. On the day, she went to the prison to visit her partner, who is the father of her children.

Regarding the heroin, Mr Fitzgerald said the drugs were for the accused and her friend and there was no commercial enterprise involved.

The matter was adjourned to October 3 next for a probation report.