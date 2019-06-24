Spat and tried to headbutt garda

A man who attempted to headbutt a garda has been given the probation act.

Dylan McMahon, 24, of 57 Kilpatrick, Kildangan, Co. Kildare, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, at the Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on April 11 this year, at the Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, the accused was abusive to gardaí. He spat at the gardaí and attempted to headbutt a garda, but did not connect.

The accused had 18 previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Donncha Craddock said that the accused had been involved in a car accident in 2016 which left him with mental health difficulties. He is on medication and took some alcohol on that day.

Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.