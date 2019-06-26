Man in his 70s arrested in relation to murder of woman in 1984

Gardaí investigating the murder of a woman in Kilkenny in 1984 have arrested a man in his 70s.

The man was arrested on June 26 and was detained in Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He is being questioned in relation to the death of Marie Tierney who was aged 34 when she was reported missing on October 22, 1984

A comprehensive search was carried out by investigating Gardaí and Marie’s body was discovered on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny on December 21, 1984.

Marie was a mother of two children aged 12 and 13 at the time she was killed. She lived with her husband and family at Clintstown, Co Kilkenny where they ran a grocery and petrol station.

She was reported missing on October 22, 1984, by her husband. She had left their house at Clintstown, Jenkinstown, Co Kilkenny on the evening of October 21, 1984 at approximately 10.30pm in the family car, a Renault 18 Estate registration number 35-HIP and had not returned.

Investigating Gardaí located Tierney’s family car at Newpark Fenn, Kilkenny later on October 22. Witnesses put the car abandoned in Newpark at approximately 11pm on October 21.

Searches were conducted by Gardaí and members of Marie Tierney’s family and friends but Marie could not be located. Her body was not located until December 21 that year when a male out walking on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny.

To date, over 500 lines of investigative enquiry have been opened and over 200 witness statements have been recorded. The arrest of the man in his 70s is the first arrest made to date in the murder investigation.

Ms Tierney's body was exhumed in October 2018, at Conahy Graveyard, Kilkenny for examination to Waterford University Hospital.

Investigations are continuing.