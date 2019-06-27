Kicked nightclub door in Laois to get jacket

A Portlaoise man who began kicking a nightclub door after he couldn’t get back in to retrieve his coat has been found suitable for community service in lieu of prison.

At last week’s district court, Aidan Byrne, 22, of 86 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and using threatening or abusive behaviour.

When the case first came before the court in April, Inspector Stephen O’Sullivan gave evidence that on March 9 this year, at Market Square, Portlaoise, the accused was observed by gardaí repeatedly kicking the door of a local nightclub. The accused was under the influence of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet, and when he was being arrested he became aggressive.

No damage was caused to the door of the nightclub, said Insp O’Sullivan.

The accused had nine previous convictions, including assault and public order matters.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the accused had left the nightclub on the night without his jacket and knocked on the door, but there was no answer so he kicked the door.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed 80 hours’ community service in lieu of three months in prison, with the matter adjourned to June 20 for a community service report.

At last week’s court, the accused was found suitable for community service and Judge Staines imposed the 80 hours in lieu of three months in jail.