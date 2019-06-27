Laois man thought crossbow wasn't dangerous

An Abbeyleix man charged with having an unlicensed crossbow in his house has been given the probation act.

Sean Brown, 24, of 16 Thornberry, Abbeyleix, was charged with an offence under section 2 of the firearms act, at his home address on April 12, 2018.

When the case first came before the district court in March, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the gardaí searched the accused’s house and found a non-functioning crossbow, for which he had no licence.

The accused had three previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the crossbow had been given to him as a gift in his teenage years and he never considered it dangerous.

The case was adjourned to June 20 for a probation report.

When the case returned to court last week, Ms Fitzpatrick said the report on her client was positive.

She said the crossbow had been decommissioned and was not capable of being used. Defence also said the accused was hoping to start his own business.

Judge Catherine Staines noted the accused had cooperated fully with the probation service and she applied the probation act, section 1.2.