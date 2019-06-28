Found drunk in toilet at Laois store

A man found drunk in a public toilet who later urinated on the garda station floor has been given jail.

Evan O'Shaughnessy (33), Good Shepherd Hostel, Kilkenny, was charged with being intoxicated in public, at Tesco, Portlaoise; and criminal damage, at Portlaoise Garda Station, on August 9, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on August 9 last year, at Tesco, Portlaoise, the accused locked himself in a toilet cubicle and would not respond to the gardai.

When the gardai opened the cubicle door they found the accused in an intoxicated state with a half bottle of wine in his hand. He was arrested and failed to cooperate with the gardai.

An ambulance was called, but while waiting for it to arrive the accused urinated on the floor of the custody cell.

The accused had 263 previous convictions, and was already serving a prison sentence.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed one month in jail.