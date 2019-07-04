Jail for Laois man who drove just weeks after being disqualified

A Portlaoise man who was caught driving just weeks after being disqualified has been sentenced to one month in jail.

Patrick Murphy, 36, of 21 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, was charged with having no driving licence, or insurance, at O’Moore Place on June 3 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the accused had 11 previous convictions, all road traffic matters.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he had been disqualified on May 9 and then in June he was caught driving again.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said the facts of the case spoke for themselves.

Mr Breen said that his client had received word from an aunt that his mother was in a very bad state and he wanted to visit her, but there was a family issue with the accused separated from his siblings and he was told not to go to see her.

He got upset over this and developed “a head of steam,” said Mr Breen, and he took the keys to the family car.

Mr Breen said the accused had been driving back home having cleared his head when he was detected by the gardaí.

By way of background, Mr Breen said the accused was one of seven siblings whose family had moved to Wales when he was young.

Both the accused’s parents went on to serve lengthy prison sentences, although the accused had always believed his mother had not been involved in the offending.

However, he came into information in 2016 that this belief wasn’t true and this had a huge effect on him.

His behavioural then spiralled out of control, concluded Mr Breen, asking the court to perhaps direct a probation report.

Judge Catherine Staines said she had every sympathy for the accused, but he had been caught driving four weeks after his last driving disqualification.

The judge imposed one month in prison and disqualified the accused from driving for eight years.

Recognisance was fixed by Judge Staines in the event of an appeal.