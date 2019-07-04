Two months' prison for uninsured Laois driver

A man who drove in breach of two driving disqualifications has been sentenced to two months in jail

Before last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Sebastian Kedziora, 34, of 44 The Green, Kilminchy, was charged with having no driving licence, or insurance, at New Road, Portlaoise, on May 26 this year.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that he had two previous convictions for drink driving and had been driving while disqualified, having previously received a four-year and six-year driving ban.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the last conviction had been in 2016, when he was disqualified for four years.

She said the accused had thought the four-year disqualification had run its course, but he had failed to apply himself to the six-year disqualification he received in 2014.

Defence said he had secured work in Naas and was taking the bus.

She said that had he understood the court order he wouldn’t have driven on the day.

Ms Fitzpatrick went on to say that the accused has two children in Poland, whom he supports, and he no longer has a car. Thankfully there had been no accident on the day, she said.

Judge Staines said the accused had been under two driving disqualifications and he had again driven without insurance.

The judge imposed two months in prison, with recognisance fixed, and disqualified the accused from driving for six years.