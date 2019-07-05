Laois man who used lost Visa card told to pay comp

A Portarlington man who used someone else’s Visa card without permission to a loss of some €125 has been directed to engage with the restorative justice programme.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Daniel Cashin, 27, of 22 Castlelea View, Lansdowne, Portarlington, was charged with a number of thefts in December, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that at various locations in Portarlington the accused used a Visa card without the owner’s permission.

The card was reported lost in Portarlington town and the accused used it six times for various amounts.

The accused was clearly seen on CCTV and made admissions when arrested.

Sgt Kirby said the total loss was just over €125.

The accused had 56 previous convictions, including 21 for theft, and some for robbery, burglary and public order matters.

Defence, barrister Ms Suzanne Dooner said the accused had his own struggles in life due to addiction issues.

She said the court had given him an opportunity last year and he had engaged with the probation services, but he had a relapse and was very remorseful for his offending.

Defence also said the accused had €130 compensation in court.

Directing that the compensation be paid over, Judge Catherine Staines told the accused to engage with the restorative justice programme.

She told him this would give him more time to get drug free and perhaps pay more compensation.

The matter was adjourned to November 7 next.