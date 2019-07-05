Laois man drove in breach of three court orders

A man who drove in breach of three disqualifications has been given one month in prison.

Guntars Brants, 37, of 25 Cosby Avenue, Fairgreen, Portlaoise, was charged with having no licence or insurance, on June 6 last.

The accused had two previous convictions for drink driving.

Judge Staines noted that he was in breach of three disqualification orders.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused was called into work on the date to replace someone else.

Judge Staines said that driving disqualifications are meaningless if people continue to drive. She imposed one month in prison and disqualified him from driving for six years, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.