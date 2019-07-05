Laois man robbed laptop and camera from local offices

A Portlaoise man with a chronic heroin addiction who broke into a local auctioneer’s and stole a laptop and a camera has been given six months in jail.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, John O’Brien, 31, with addresses listed at Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise, and Parnell Crescent, Portlaoise, was charged with burglary.

Garda Erica Sweetman gave evidence that on May 20 this year, the accused broke into Peavoy Auctioneers, Main Street, Portlaoise, and stole a laptop and a camera.

The items were not recovered.

The accused had 50 previous convictions, including one for aggravated burglary.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the offence was committed to fund the accused’s chronic heroin addiction.

He had been released from prison this year and fell back into heroin, losing some five stone since March due to the chronic amounts of heroin he was taking.

Defence said the accused is now engaging with Merchants Quay.

The value of the stolen items could not be made good, said Mr Fitzgerald.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused had been addicted to drugs at the time and he had a long road ahead of him to rehabilitation

Defence conluded by saying the accused was now asking the court to give him an opportunity.

The accused was sentenced by Judge Catherine Staines to six months in prison.

A separate charge against the accused was adjourned to July 11 next, awaiting DPP directions.