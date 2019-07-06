Toddler death investigation upgraded to murder following post mortem

Gardai have begun a murder inquiry following the death of a two-year-old girl in Cork on Friday.

The post mortem of the girl who died at Cork University Hospital on Friday morning has been completed by Deputy State Pathologist Dr. Margot Bolster.

The results will not be released for operational reasons.

They have, however, commenced a murder investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who was in the Elderwood Apartment complex, where the girl was found injured, between 4pm on Thursday, July 4 and 6am on Friday, July 5, who has not already spoken to Gardaí to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Anglesea Street Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.