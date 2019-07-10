Court to keep an eye on car damage accused for one year

A 21-year-old man who damaged a car and jumped on its roof after being refused his money back from a used car salesman will be monitored by the district court for one year, after he failed to engage with the probation services.

Before the district court was Stephen Creaton (21), The Brambles, Rosetown, Newbridge, was charged with criminal damage.

When his case was first heard last October, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on July 8 last year, at Drogheda Street, Monasterevin, the accused was involved in an argument with another man and caused damage to the injured party’s car. He pulled the windscreen wipers off and damaged the number plate, and he also stood on the roof causing dents.

Sgt Kirby said the total damage was €6,328. Judge Catherine Staines noted that an estimate provided to the court showed damage of €2,200 to the roof.

The accused had no previous convictions, but was previously given the benefit of the probation act in 2016 for a public order matter, and also made a donation to the court poor box in 2018 for a drugs charge.

The case was adjourned a number of times since last October, for the accused to pay €1,500 compensation and write a letter of apology. A probation report on the accused was also directed.

When the case returned to court last week, defence for the accused handed over the compensation.

However, Judge Staines noted that the probation report said the accused had not wanted to engage with the probation services.

Defence said that the accused was working full-time and had been in contact with the probation service.

The accused’s father was present in court, and Judge Staines asked him was he satisfied that his son was no longer using drugs.

The man replied that he had seen a major improvement in his son.

Taking into account what the accused’s father had said, and the fact that he had paid compensation and was in full-time employment, Judge Staines said she would adjourn the case for one year, at which point she wanted confirmation that the accused had not come to garda attention in the meantime, and confirmation from his father that the accused is not taking drugs.

The matter was adjourned to July 9, 2020.