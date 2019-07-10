33-year-old man exposed himself to two young girls

A 33-year old man who exposed himself to two young girls has been given a three-month prison sentence, to run consecutive to a sentence he is already serving for a similar type of offence.

Before last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Brian McCann (33), 50 Georgian Hamlet, Baldoyle, Dublin 13, charged with an offence under the sexual offences act 2017, in that he did expose himself to another intending to cause fear or alarm.

The offence was committed at Link Road, Cooltaderry, Portarlington, on August 20, 2018.

Garda Karen Anderson gave evidence that the accused exposed himself to two girls, who were minors.

She said this was the fourth incident of this kind he had committed.

Defence, Ms Suzanne Dooner said the accused has underlying issues and wishes to have treatment.

Ms Dooner also said the accused has family support.

Judge Catherine Staines said this must have been extremely upsetting for the young girls to have been confronted by this man.

The judge imposed a three-month sentence, to run consecutive to the sentence the accused was already serving.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.