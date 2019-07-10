No show in court for woman who roared at gardaí

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman who roared and shouted at the gardaí while drunk in the street, as she failed to turn up in last week’s court despite receiving a good probation report.

Bridget Flood (37), Apt 3, 11 Quay Street, Sligo, was charged with being intoxicated in public, threatening or abusive behaviour, and failure to comply with the directions of the gardaí, at French Church Street, Portarlington, on February 7, 2017

When the case first came before the court in January, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on that date, at French Church Street, Portarlington, two intoxicated women were observed.

When the gardaí arrived, the accused began roaring and shouting at them. She was asked to leave the scene, but refused and was arrested.

Sgt Kirby said that when she sobered up she was very apologetic.

The accused had eight previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that his client had a longstanding battle with alcohol and a very difficult upbringing, with abuse in the household.

He said that on the night in question, the accused had believed that a third party woman had caused injuries to the accused’s partner and she reacted badly.

Judge Staines adjourned the case for a probation report

When the case returned to court last week, Mr Fitzgerald said his client was not present.

Judge Staines noted there was a good report on the accused.

A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.