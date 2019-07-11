Stole clothing and jewellery from Portlaoise store

Probation services wish to engage further with a 37-year-old woman who shoplifted clothing and jewellery from a Portlaoise store.

Angela McCrudden (37), 15 Willow Grove, Co. Kildare, was charged with theft of clothing and jewellery to a value of €54.50, from Pennys, Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, on March 23 this year.

When the case first came before Portlaoise District Court in April, Inspector Stephen O’Sullivan gave evidence that the accused had a previous charge dismissed under the probation act.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the goods were recovered and there was no loss to the shop.

Defence said the accused had a drug and alcohol dependency, but she has now recovered from these.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused had a fragile mental state on the day and took the items. Defence also handed in a GP’s letter outlining the accused’s issues.

The matter was adjourned to July 4 for a probation report.

When the case returned to court last week, Judge Catherine Staines said there was a good report on the accused, but the probation services still want to give her some support.

The matter was adjourned to December 12 next for an up to date probation report on the accused.