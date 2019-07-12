Probation for man's part in theft of €4,500

A 22-year-old man who took part in the theft of some €4,500 from a car parked at a business park in Portlaoise has been placed on 12 months’ probation having paid compensation.

Michael Cawley (22), 49 Rivermeade Avenue, St Margarets, Swords, was charged with theft, from Kea Lew Business Park, Portlaoise, on September 24, 2015.

When the case first came before Portlaoise District Court in January, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on September 24 that year, a man who cashed a cheque at the bank was followed by the accused and two others in a car to the business park.

Sgt Kirby said that €4,500 was subsequently stolen from his vehicle. He told the court that the accused did not physically take the money, but he was involved in the offence.

The money was not recovered.

The accused had ten previous convictions.

Defence for the accused said that Cawley had €500 in court and had written two letters of apology.

The accused was a young man at the time living a very destructive lifestyle, having been addicted to drugs.

The matter was adjourned to July 4 for the accused to pay €1,000 compensation. Judge Catherine Staines directed the accused to save €50 a week by way of compensation.

A probation report on the accused was also directed.

When the case returned to court last week, defence, Ms Suzanne Dooner said her client had the €1,000 compensation.

Judge Staines noted that the accused was doing very well in his aftercare programme and had paid compensation.

She imposed a 12-month probation bond, with conditions that he continues with his aftercare; he abstains from substance misuse; he completes a course he is doing; and he not reoffends.