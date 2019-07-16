Shops in five towns and villages hit by late-night burglaries

At least five service stations and shops in Offaly have been targeted in late-night burglaries over the past few weeks, gardaí have said.

In recent days, premises in Kilcormac, Tullamore and Cloghan were targeted during the early hours of the night and concerted efforts were made to gain entry, causing damage to the businesses.

A number of weeks ago, Clara and Shannonbridge also had similar crimes.

"We would ask the public to be vigilant if travelling during the night and if they observe suspicious activity at such locations, call 999 and report what you see immediately," gardaí urged.

"We would ask business owners when responding to alarm activations to do so if possible with gardaí and in doing so carry out a perimeter check, alarm check, CCTV and lighting check, and a roof check.

They say perimeter checks should be carried out regularly.

"We would advise speaking to your security system installer about updating and/or reviewing your system as early detection notification of systems being interfered with is critical to preventing these crimes."

