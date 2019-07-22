Truck crashes into house during garda chase in Laois

Gardaí in Laois are appealing for witnesses and the public’s assistance after a truck was stolen and abandoned in Laois and left to roll through a fence and collide with a house.

The incident happened at Tullamoy, Stradbally Laois on July 21.

Shortly after 11 pm on Sunday night, Gardaí attempted to stop a stolen truck towing a trailer with a mini digger.

Gardaí say the truck driver abandoned the stolen truck and fled the scene in an 06 KE which was travelling in convoy with the truck.

This car, a Toyota was later found abandoned in a field nearby.

When the offenders abandoned the truck they allowed it to roll unaccompanied through a fence where it collided with a house causing structural damage, according to gardaí. No one was injured.

The truck was stolen from a building site in Portlaoise between 10 pm and 11pm on Sunday evening, July 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station 057 86 74100.

