Laois man stole car 'at apex of addiction'

A Mountrath man who stole a car and wrote it off by crashing into a ditch as he was “at the apex of an acute addiction to heroin and crack cocaine” is now in aftercare for his addiction.

Before last week’s Portlaoise District Court was David Bergin, 20, of The Bungalow, Mountrath, charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, dangerous driving, and no licence or insurance, at Colt, Portlaoise; and theft of a phone, and the unauthorised taking of an MPV, at Marian Place, Portlaoise, all on October 3 last year.

When the case first came before the court in February, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on October 3 last, while under the influence of drugs and drink, the accused stole a phone from a parked car and then stole the vehicle as well.

The accused then crashed the car into a ditch at Colt, writing the vehicle off. He sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital, where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 108mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that the ffence had been born out of the accused’s addiction, as the accused had been “at the apex of an acute addiction to heroin and crack cocaine” at the time.

Defence went on to say that the accused had completed a nine-week primary treatment for his addiction.

For dangerous driving, the accused was disqualified from driving for two years; for no insurance he was disqualified for two years; and an additional two-year ban was imposed on the charge of driving while under an intoxicant.

The matter was then adjourned for a probation report.

When the case returned to court last week, Mr Fitzgerald said his client was not in court as he was currently undergoing aftercare. Mr Fitzgerald said the accused had other matters before the court on October 24 next.

The matter was adjourned to that date.