Portlaoise man allegedly stole cider from local shop

A Portlaoise man has been charged with stealing alcohol from a local store.

At last week's sitting of the district court in Portlaoise, George Buggy, 34, with an address at 5 Lakeglen, Portlaoise, was charged with theft from Centra, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, on April 14, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that it was alleged the accused entered the shop and stole Linden Village cider and a can of Bulmers cider.

The manager spoke to the accused and he allegedly refused to return the items.

Defence solicitor, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick requested a statements order in the case and legal aid.

The accused was remanded on bail to September 5 next, for a guilty plea to be entered of a hearing date to be fixed.