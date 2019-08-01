Gardaí arrest drug-driver doing crazy speed on Laois motorway

Gardaí in Laois caught a driver who subsequently tested positive for drugs doing a phenomenal speed on a stretch of the Dublin Limerick M7 motorway in Laois.

The driver was clocked at 178kph on the M7 motorway on Wednesday. The driver was tested for drugs and the result came back positive for opiates.

The driver was arrested and gardaí say a court appearance is to follow.

