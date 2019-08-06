Laois Offaly Gardaí make extraordinary weapons find during routine traffic stop

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Gardaí make extraordinary weapons find during routine Offaly traffic stop

Gardaí make extraordinary weapons find during routine Offaly traffic stop

Traffic Gardaí attached to the Laois Offaly Division caught a motorist with a collection of potentially deadly weapons during a routine traffic stop over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Roads policing unit gardaí stopped a scooter rider in Birr on Monday, August 5.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and was stopped routinely for road traffic matters.

During a search, gardaí discovered a number of weapons and a small amount of a suspected controlled drug.

The weapons included an axe, a large knife and an improvised instrument comprising of a rock attached to a handle by a chain.

Gardaí said a court appearance is likely.