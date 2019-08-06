Laois Offaly Gardaí make extraordinary weapons find during routine traffic stop
Gardaí make extraordinary weapons find during routine Offaly traffic stop
Traffic Gardaí attached to the Laois Offaly Division caught a motorist with a collection of potentially deadly weapons during a routine traffic stop over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Roads policing unit gardaí stopped a scooter rider in Birr on Monday, August 5.
The rider was not wearing a helmet and was stopped routinely for road traffic matters.
During a search, gardaí discovered a number of weapons and a small amount of a suspected controlled drug.
The weapons included an axe, a large knife and an improvised instrument comprising of a rock attached to a handle by a chain.
Gardaí said a court appearance is likely.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on