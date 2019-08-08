Sniffer dog finds cannabis herb in slimming product in the post

A sniffer dog has detected thousands of euro worth of drugs in a can of slimming product.

Customers officers attached to the Revenue seized half a kilo of herbal cannabis worth €10,000 on Thursday, August 8 in An Post's Dublin Mail Centre with the help of detector dog Bailey.

A statement said the cannabis was found concealed in a tin of a powdered slimming product which had arrived from Canada and was destined for an address in Dublin. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

In a separate operation earlier this week, August 5, Revenue officers in Dublin Port seized 980 litres of wine after a number of routine examinations took place on vehicles arriving from France. The wine had a retail value of €14,000 and represents a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €7,000.

Investigations are ongoing. MORE BELOW PICTURE

A statement said these seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of alcohol and drugs in the shadow economy.

Revenue says that if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or illegal sale of alcohol or drugs, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free-phone number 1800 295 295.