Public help sought after horsebox stolen in Laois

A horsebox was stolen in Laois and the public are being asked for their help to trace it.

Laois Gardaí posted an image of the horsebox on their Facebook page.

It was stolen from a house near the cattle mart in Killeshin, Laois, on August 8.

"This Blue Ifor Williams 505 double axle horse box was stolen between 4.30 and 6.15 pm last Thursday 8th August 2019 from a house on the Killeshin Road, County Laois (after the cattle mart). Have you seen it since?" they ask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station or your local Garda Station.