Public tip-off leads to big hash seizure at business
Gardaí have seized €11,000 worth of drugs have at a factory in Offaly, gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express.
Acting on a tip-off from a member of the public, Gardaí searched at a factory in the Birr area on Wednesday morning, August 21.
Cannabis with an estimated value of €11,000 was seized at the premises.
A man in his 40s was arrested under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
He was later charged in relation to this incident and has since appeared before the courts.
