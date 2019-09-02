Purse belonging to Laois charity shopper stolen

A young woman had her purse stolen while she shopped in a Laois charity shop recently.

The theft happened in a Portlaoise shop in late August, when the shopper put down her purse, full of her wages and rent money, to try on clothes.

However within hours local Gardaí had tracked down the person responsible.

Laois Offaly Gardaí reported the full story on their Facebook page on Sunday September 1.

"Last week a young female was the victim of a theft whilst shopping in Portlaoise. The victim was browsing in a local Charity shop and had put down her purse while trying on an item of clothing. She later realised that the purse, which contained her wages and month’s rent, had been stolen and alerted Gardaí who attended the scene," they said.

"Gardaí subsequently identified a suspect who was located and arrested approximately two hours later. The purse and over €500 in cash was also recovered and returned to a grateful owner," the Gardaí said.

A person was charged with theft and is due to appear in court.