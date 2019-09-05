Gardaí issue update on teenager missing from Laois

Gardaí have issued an update on a 16-year-old girl who was missing from Portarlington.

Leanne Cawley from Portarlington, Laois was missing since Monday, September 2.

It is believed that she was in the company of a 19-year-old man and headed towards Northern Ireland.

On Thursday afternoon, gardaí issued an update to say she has been located safe and well.

Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance with the search.

